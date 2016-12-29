Italy criticizes ECB over Monte Paschi capital decision - RTRS

In an interview with the financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, the Italian economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan noted that the ECB should have been more elaborate on why it nearly doubled its estimate of the capital shortfall for Monte Dei Paschi di Siena.

Key Quotes via Reuters:

The ECB's new capital target was the result of a "very rigid stance" by the ECB

"It would have been useful, if not kind, to have a bit more information from the ECB about the criteria that led to this assessment"

