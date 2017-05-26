Skip to main content
Italy Consumer Confidence came in at 105.4, below expectations (107.3) in May
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Italy Consumer Confidence came in at 105.4, below expectations (107.3) in May
FXStreet
|
11 minutes ago
EUR/USD turns positive near 1.1220, session tops
FXStreet
|
28 minutes ago
US: Household debt surpasses 2008 peak – Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
29 minutes ago
GBP/JPY tumbles to one-month lows near 143.00 handle and rebounds
FXStreet
|
32 minutes ago
Fed poised to raise rates in June – UOB
FXStreet
|
38 minutes ago
EUR/USD consolidating below 1.1300 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
PBOC: New midpoint fixing method will better reflect supply & demand in fx market
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
EURUSD to orbit the 1.1200 neighbourhood – OCBC Bank
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
OPEC supply cut extension has disappointed the oil market – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
NZ Budget: Fiscal outperformance allows a looser stance – HSBC
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
EUR/JPY gains lost momentum near 126.00
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
Gold spikes to weekly highs near $1264, US macro data in focus
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
Canadian official: G7 still have different views on trade terms
FXStreet
|
07:03 GMT
Turkey Economic confidence index increased to 100.5 in May from previous 99.5
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
US Dollar on a firm note around 97.20, US GDP eyed
FXStreet
|
06:51 GMT
US: Soft data softening – Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
06:50 GMT
EUR/GBP surges to fresh 2-month highs, taps 0.8700 mark
FXStreet
|
06:37 GMT
Forex Today: GBP weakest in Asia, US data in spotlight
FXStreet
|
06:30 GMT
Oil: Its all about prices – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
06:16 GMT
