Irish PM Varadkar: I think we should be afraid of a no-deal Brexit

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterating that a no-deal Brexit would have a very serious impact in Ireland and the UK and could have security and constitutional implications. "I think we should be afraid of a no-deal Brexit," Varadkar said.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair, which dropped below the 1.21 mark earlier in the day for the first time since January 2017, was last seen trading at 1.2110, losing 0.4% on the day as investors are assessing Bank of England Governor Carney's remarks on the policy outlook.