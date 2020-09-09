Irish PM Martin on Brexit deal: 'Where there is a will there is a way'

Commenting on the chances of a Brexit deal, Ireland's new Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said that 'where there is a will there is a way'.

Additional quotes

“Meaningful negotiations can only proceed on the basis of mutual trust.”

“Extremely concerned about the unilateral nature of the UK move.”

“To register 'very strong concerns' to the UK PM Boris Johnson later on Wednesday.”

“British move not an acceptable way to conduct negotiations.”

