Ireland's Coveney: A deal is very much still possible

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday that he doesn't see any major breakthrough in Brexit talks this week but added that a deal is very much still possible, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Final deal needed on fair competition through the level playing field."

"Many issues in relation to fishing outstanding, some progress on the level playing field."

"No progress on fishing."

"EU fishermen are not going to be sold out to get an agreement with the UK on trade."

"Fair to say there is progress made on Ireland Protocol."

"We are running out of time."

"Domestic legislation in the UK will need to be removed for any final deal."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged lower after these comments and was last seen losing 0.4% on the day at 1.3012.