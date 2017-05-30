Iraq’s OPEC Governor: Iraq may consider hedging crude production - RTRS

Falah Al-Amri, head of Iraq’s oil marketer SOMO and OPEC governor, told Reuters in an interview late-Monday, Iraq may consider hedging part of its crude oil production in an effort to protect against the oil-price volatility.

Key Quotes via Reuters:

"It is in our strategy in the future that maybe we will consider hedging part of Iraqi crude ... SOMO is floating an idea now and this is yet to be studied."

"There are a lot of requirements that should be taken first: we need to study hedging carefully and train people, we need to know the best companies involved in hedging ... we still don't understand the hedging process completely."