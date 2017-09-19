Iraqi OilMin Luaibi: Iraq has fully complied with OPEC supply cuts

Iraqi OilMin Luaibi: Iraq has fully complied with OPEC supply cutsBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with comments from the Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi, noting the following:
Iraq is now producing 4.32m or 4.35m bpd of oil
Has fully complied with OPEC supply cuts, exceeded its share in cuts
Has exceeded its share in cuts
It is premature to reach a conclusion over extension to supply cuts beyond March 2018
Some producers want extension until end 2018
