Iranian ForeignMin Spokesman: Latest US sanctions mean closing the channel of diplomacy forever

Amidst ongoing US-Iran geopolitical tensions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman came out on the wires and said that the latest US sanctions mean closing the channel of diplomacy forever.

The US President Trump signed an executive order on Monday, imposing further sanctions on Iran, this time on the senior Iranian diplomats.

The bid tone around the Yen continues to strengthen, with the USD/JPY pair at the verge of breaking the 107 handle while both crude benchmarks are down nearly 1%.