Iran: US military response is not ruled out

Trump: Iran is responsible for today's attacks in the Gulf of Oman.

Oil prices were up more than 3% on Thursday following reports of a tanker incident in the Gulf of Oman off the Iran coast.

"It is the assessment of the U.S. government that Iran is responsible for today's attacks in the Gulf of Oman...." - President Trump tweeted following when the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who addressed the nation just before the closing bell, blamed Iran for the attacks and said the U.S. would take the issue to the U.N. Security Council, warning Iran that the U.S. "will defend our forces."

The following are a list of headlines that have been rolling through since, but the main takeaway, this is supportive for the price of oil that is otherwise feeling pressures of prolonged trade wars and over supply: