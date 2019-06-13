Iran: US military response is not ruled out

- Trump: Iran is responsible for today's attacks in the Gulf of Oman.
- Oil prices were up more than 3% on Thursday.
Oil prices were up more than 3% on Thursday following reports of a tanker incident in the Gulf of Oman off the Iran coast.
"It is the assessment of the U.S. government that Iran is responsible for today's attacks in the Gulf of Oman...." - President Trump tweeted following when the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who addressed the nation just before the closing bell, blamed Iran for the attacks and said the U.S. would take the issue to the U.N. Security Council, warning Iran that the U.S. "will defend our forces."
The following are a list of headlines that have been rolling through since, but the main takeaway, this is supportive for the price of oil that is otherwise feeling pressures of prolonged trade wars and over supply:
- US officials: attack shows Iran uninterested in dialogue with the US.
- US military response is not ruled out.
- US officials: The US has photographs of unexploded mine in 1 ship.
- US officials allege Iranian attack meant to escalate conflict.
- Pres. Trump: Too soon to even think about making a deal with Iran.
- US officials: Options under consideration include tanker escorts.
- The US does not know mines were laid by Iranians, officials say.
- The US confirmed to have photographs of unexploded mine in one ship
- Senior Trump administration official says more tanker attacks could ensue; we don't think this is over.
- A senior trump administration official says us wants to ensure "freedom of navigation" and make certain that "international commerce is not disrupted" in wake of tanker attacks.
- Says tanker attacks could be tied to Japanese prime minister Abe's visit to Tehran
- The US discussing options with allies on how to protect international shipping in the Gulf region in wake of tanker attacks blamed on Iran-senior trump administration official.
- Saudi energy minister says ministry and Aramco have increased their readiness to deal with attacks.
- Saudi energy minister says kingdom committed to provide guaranteed oil supplies to the international market.
- Saudi Arabia's energy minister condemns Oman gulf tankers attack, says Kingdom will take all measures to protect its ports, regional waters.
