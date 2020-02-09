Iran supports deeper crude oil cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
As reported by Reuters, Iran supports deeper crude oil cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) if a majority of members agreed with it, Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh was quoted as saying by the Iranian energy news website Shana.
A technical panel, known as the JTC, that advises OPEC and its allies led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - proposed on Thursday a provisional cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), three sources told Reuters.
OPEC producers in OPEC+ are currently discussing whether to meet earlier than their scheduled gathering in Vienna on March 5-6.
Market implications
The price of oil has been a sell on rallies while the black gold continues to suffer in a fifth weekly loss in a row despite strong growth in US employment failed to offset concerns over the coronavirus and the contagion risks to the global economy. OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to meet on March 5-6 and haven’t decided to schedule an earlier meeting, according to reports.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: At fresh 2020 lows and bearish
EUR/USD bearish, next relevant support at 1.0878, 2019 yearly low. Dollar strengthened on a mixed employment report, coronavirus concerns. EU February Sentix Investor Confidence, foreseen at 4 from 7.6 previously.
GBP/USD: Critical support at 1.2820
The GBP/USD pair fell for a third consecutive day, to close the week at 1.2885, its lowest since last November. The Pound capitulated to dollar’s demand, in spite of UK data h giving encouraging signs.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring 1570 resistance post-NFP
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag and gold is recovering slightly in the last two days.
Canada: Unemployment Rate edged lower to 5.5% in January vs. 5.6% expected
Canada's Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.5% in January. USD/CAD lost its traction after the data and dropped to 1.3280 area.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.