Iran says nuclear talks with world powers to resume on Nov. 29

In recent trade, it has been reported that Iran's talks with world powers aimed at reinstating a 2015 nuclear deal will resume on Nov. 29.
This comes across a number of news agencies in the last hour.
Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, was reported to have spoken and announced the date as Western concerns over Tehran's nuclear advances grow.
This is from Reuters:
"In a phone call with @enriquemora, we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful & inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna," Bagheri Kani wrote in a tweet.
In April, Tehran and six powers started to discuss ways to salvage the nuclear pact, which has eroded since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to breach various limits on uranium enrichment set by the pact. read more
But the talks have been on hold since the election of Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June, who is expected to take a tough approach when the talks resume in Vienna.''
Market implications
Iran has been the wold card for oil for some time and this is sure to keep traders o the edge of their seats.
