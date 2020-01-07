Iran parliament approves bill recognizing all US military as 'terrorist entity' – Global Times

In a piece of breaking news, the Chinese highly-influential newspaper, Global Times, cited that Iran's parliament approves bill recognizing all US military as 'terrorist entity'.

“Iran’s lawmakers unanimously voted for a motion to designate the US Army and the Pentagon as terrorist organizations”, Tasnim News Agency reports.

No further details are out on the same so far while markets seem unperturbed by the news, as oil prices consolidate the overnight correction and USD/JPY keeps its range below the 108.50 level.

Last hour, Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif said that the US attack on Soleimani has made the world, US more unsafe.