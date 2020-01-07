Iran’s Zarif: US attack on Soleimani has made the world, US more unsafe

The US attack on Quds Commander Soleimani has made the world, the US more unsafe, said the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, via Reuters, on Tuesday.

Foreignpolicy.com quoted three diplomatic sources, saying that the Trump administration is barring Iran’s top diplomat, including Zarif, from entering the US this week to address the United Nations Security Council about the US assassination of Iran’s top military official in Baghdad.

Oil prices are on a steady recovery heading into the European trading amid a better market mood. WTI stalls the corrective slide near $62.60 to now recover a few cents to $62.75.