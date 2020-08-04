Indonesia: Weak demand keeps inflation subdued – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy reviewed the latest inflation figures in Indonesia.
Key Quotes
“Inflation print for July 2020 eased to 1.54% y/y vis-à-vis June’s 1.96%, as consumption remained sluggish amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This also marked the first monthly deflation (at -0.1% m/m) seen in 2020. Core inflation slowed to 2.07% y/y in July vs. June’s 2.26%, while volatile inflation dipped to 0.35% y/y in July vs. 2.32% a month earlier.”
“Although large scale social restriction (“Pembatasan Sosial Berskala Besar” – PSBB) has eased in July, consumer spending remains low. Out of 90 cities, 61 cities experienced monthly deflation, which occured mostly in Java and Sumatera region.”
“Going forward, we expect the headline inflation to remain under control. Basic needs remain as top priority as consumers are still hesitant to purchase non-essential goods. The central government and regional administrations are expected to maintain the price stability. Overall, with inflation likely to stay around the lower end of the government's 2.0-4.0% inflation target.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce
Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.
BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000
Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract.
WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00
WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.