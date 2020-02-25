India's GDP likely expanded 4.7% in December quarter - Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of economists, Indian economic growth is seen expanding slightly in the October-December period after the GDP growth rate hit a six-year low in the previous quarter.

Key findings:

“Annual gross domestic product growth likely rose to 4.7% in the last quarter of 2019 from 4.5% the previous quarter, when the growth rate appears to have bottomed out.

About 90% of economists in the poll forecast growth for the October-December quarter at 5% or below.

All 42 economists in a wider Reuters poll last month expected growth to pick up in the next six months.”