Increasing odds for extra gains in GBP/USD – UOB

Cable remains sidelined for the time being although a move to the 1.2580 region is not ruled out, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Instead of “edging higher”, GBP traded in a relatively quiet manner within a 1.2439/1.2511 range and registered an ‘inside day’. Momentum indicators are turning neutral and GBP is likely to continue to trade sideways for now. Expected range for today, 1.2430 and 1.2530”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (17 Sep, spot at 1.2425) that despite the relatively deep pull-back in GBP on Monday (16 Sep), we are holding on to our view that there is “room for GBP to test 1.2580”. The subsequent sharp rebound reinforces our view. That said, 1.2580 is a rather strong resistance and at this stage, the prospect for a clear break of this level is not that high. All in, the recovery phase that started about 2 weeks ago (05 Sep, spot at 1.2245) is deemed as intact until there is a break of 1.2350 (no change in ‘strong support’ level). On a shorter-term note, 1.2390 is already a strong support level”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers post-Fed losses, awaits data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, up from the lows it fell to on Wednesday after the Fed cut rates but signaled no new moves are imminent. Markets are digesting the decision and eyeing several US figures.
GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.25 after mixed retail sales, ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, consolidating its losses after the US Fed cut rates as expected and indicated a pause. UK retail sales missed expectations but saw upward revisions. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold: Indecisive market, focus on today's close
Gold is currently trading at $1,480 per Oz, representing 0.21% drop on the day. On Wednesday, the yellow metal witnessed two-way business before ending the day with moderate losses at $1,494.
Forex Today: Dollar surrenders post-Fed gains, Aussie and Bitcoin tumble, BOE in focus
The US dollar is off its highs against major pairs as markets digest the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points as expected and the dot-plot signaled no further cuts this year or the next.