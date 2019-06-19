IMF’s Chief Economist Gopinath: Still some scope for interest rate cuts in United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief economist of Gita Gopinath was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that there is still some scope for interest rate cuts in the US.

The comments add to the already increased odds of Fed rate cuts this year, as markets eagerly await the FOMC monetary policy decision due later today at 1800 GMT. The Fed is widely expected to leave the rates on hold but is likely to signal rate cuts in the coming months.