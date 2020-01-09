House passes resolution to limit Trump’s war powers against Iran – Reuters

The House of Representatives approves war powers resolution to limit Trump's ability to pursue military action against Iran.

Pelosi and other Democrats argued the White House did not have a coherent strategy in Iran.

Reuters reports that the US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.

The vote comes as Democrats worry about mounting tensions in the Middle East leading to armed conflict.

As voting continued, the tally was 224-194, largely along party lines, reflecting the deep divide in Congress between Democrats, who accused Trump of acting recklessly and voted for the resolution, and Trump's fellow Republicans, who strongly back the president.

Key notes

The measure, which does not carry the force of law, says Trump should withdraw US forces from conflict with Iran within 30 days if he does not get congressional approval.

Republicans who opposed the war powers resolution Thursday contended it would hamstring Trump if the US needed to quickly respond to hostilities.

Key Quotes

“We must keep the American people safe,” Pelosi said on the House floor ahead of the vote. “The House will pass a war powers resolution to limit the president’s military actions regarding Iran. Congress is reassuring our long-established oversight responsibilities as we mandate that if no further congressional action is taken, the administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran must end.”

“Now, they want to limit the president’s ability to defend America,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said of Democrats before the vote. “That’s just dangerous.”

Elissa Blair Slotkin said Thursday that the resolution was crafted to “make sure it in no way ties the president’s hand.”

FX implications

This is a further de-escalation of the war threat and should be risk-friendly, supporting AUD and weighing on the yen. However, it is not as if Trump wants to go to war and, presumably, should Trump feel there is a call to action, it would be for just reasons that would be supported by Congress in any case.