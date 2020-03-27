House may not vote on the US coronavirus relief bill on Friday - Reuters

Citing sources familiar with the discussion, Reuters reports that there is 'at least' one Republican member, who may act to delay the House vote on the US coronavirus relief bill into the weekend.

House of Representative Leader has urged all members of the House not to do anything to delay the vote.

Earlier today, it was reported that the House set two hours of debate on coronavirus aid bill Friday beginning at 1300 GMT.

On Thursday, the Senate cleared the $2 trillion rescue package to fight the virus's impact on the economy by 96-0 voting.