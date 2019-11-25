Hong Kong pro-democracy parties take 390 of 452 district council seats - RTHK

The latest update on the Hong Kong election outcome, as of 0400 GMT, confirmed Hong Kong democrats’ landslide victory after the pro-democracy parties took 390 of 452 district council seats, or nearly 90%, per the local broadcaster RTHK.

On Sunday, the Hong Kong residents turned out in record numbers to vote following six months of anti-government protests, in a clear show of democracy.

In response to the Hong Kong election outcome, leader Carrie Lam said that “the SAR government respects the results of this election”.

Lam added that she hopes that peace, security and order can continue.

“Government will listen to the views of the public with an open mind”, Lam noted.

The risk sentiment remains buoyed by the hopes of calming Hong Kong unrest and phase one US-China trade deal. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng drives the Asian stocks higher while S&P 500 futures eke out 0.25% gains. USD/JPY consolidates near four-day highs of 108.81 while the Aussie remains close to 0.68 handle, keeping the rebound intact from weekly lows.