HKMA follows Fed’s footsteps, announces third rate cut, USD/HKD seesaws around 7.84

Early Asian morning on Thursday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority cuts its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps). The rate reduction follows the US Federal Reserve’s pattern while being the third consecutive and of the same magnitude.
“A more accommodative monetary stance will give Hong Kong’s economy some support,” said the South China Morning Post (SCMP) story while quoting DBS Bank's managing director Tommy Ong, who spoke ahead of the report.
“An estimated US$130 billion of foreign capital poured into Hong Kong’s assets during the previous cycle of interest rate cuts in the aftermath of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, setting off a decade-long property bull run that drove home prices to the highest among global urban centres. Unaffordable housing has been cited as one of the biggest grievances that have seen young protesters to take to the streets, in Hong Kong’s most severe civil strife that is running into its fifth month. The HKMA’s chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man is scheduled for a press conference today about the rate cut,” mentions the SCMP news.
FX implications
With the similar rate cut than the United States’ central bank, the USD/HKD pair recovered post-Fed rate decision losses while trading near 7.84. It should be noted that traders will now await downbeat signals from the HKMA executive to propel the pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro approaching the October highs post-Fed
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMAs). The Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps as widely expected.
GBP/USD: 1-week-old rising channel caps recent recovery
GBP/USD stays positive above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a fortnight old run-up. The upper line of the channel restricts pair’s latest rise amid neutral RSI conditions.
USD/JPY: Bulls defend the 108.80s despite Fed related pull-back
USD/JPY has been up to test the confluence of the 21 and 50-hour moving averages, however, the pair consolidates in the main following a vicious spike overnight on the back of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed
Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut.
BOJ Preview: to add or not to add stimulus
If the Federal Reserve's statement was not hawkish enough – Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the upbeat stance. However, one comment on rate hikes seemed to have reversed the course of the dollar's gains, sending it down.