Hewlett Packard Enterprise sees its best performance in years after posting growth from AI server market

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock rises as much as 15% on fiscal Q2 results.
- AI server segment doubles revenue to $900 million.
- HPE stock reaches new all-time high on Wednesday at $20.43.
- Some analysts remain worried about weak bookings for later this year.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) stock has shot up as much as 15% on Wednesday after the legacy computing company reported quarterly results showing a leap in demand for its AI server products.
This puts Hewlett Packard in the same league as Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Dell Technologies (DELL), both of which have benefited magnificently over the past two years from the artificial intelligence (AI) renaissance in chip design.
The broader equity market is largely gaining on news that US hiring is drifting lower. April’s JOLTS survey on Tuesday saw Job Openings drop from 8.355 million in March to 8.059 million. Wednesday’s ADP Employment Change report showed May hiring drop from 188K in April to 152K in May, well below consensus.
The NASDAQ has added 1.6% at the time of writing, followed by the S&P 500’s 0.9% gain.
Hewlett Packard stock news
Hewlett Packard has long been a legacy company with dwindling revenues and an uncertain future. However, late Tuesday when management released its fiscal Q2 results, revenue grew more than 3% YoY to $7.2 billion rather than the $6.8 billion that Wall Street analysts had projected.
It seems that most of that gain comes from AI-oriented server systems, which doubled in just one quarter to $900 million. CEO Antonio Neri said that Nvidia (NVDA) had provided a larger supply of its state-of-the-art AI GPUs, which are in hot demand in the server market.
Nvidia owns something like 90% of the AI chip market at the moment. Overall, revenue in Hewlett Packard’s server business reached $3.87 billion in the second fiscal quarter, about $420 million above expectations.
The burgeoning AI server market has sent shares of Super Micro Computer up 261% over the last year, while Dell’s share price has risen about 200%. Traders have to wonder whether Hewlett Packard can join that much-loved segment of the market or if the supply spigot from Nvidia will reduce.
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on HPE shares to $21, while analysts from Bernstein and UBS were less enthusiastic about lower bookings.
HP Enterprise stock forecast
Wednesday appears to be the largest gain for HPE stock since the stock began with the split from HP (HPQ) back in 2016. The new all-time high of $20.43 could easily be surpassed despite shares tracking below $20 in the afternoon session. It's pretty much off to the races if management keeps the heat up by releasing better projections or updates on its AI server segment over the next weeks and months.
The previous quarter's earnings announcement sent shares soaring back on March 6 as well, but Wednesday's new high beat out the previous $20.07 high. If recent months' experience is anything to go off of, HPE stock will consolidate. Shares found support in March and May in the vicinity of $16.26 and $16.50.
It is also possible that recent resistance near $19.00 will turn that level into point of support moving forward.
HPE daily stock chart
