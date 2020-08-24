GRWG Stock Price: GrowGeneration Corp set to extend falls yet short-sellers may exhaust their hand

- NASDAQ: GRWG investors are bracing for the week to kick off with fresh losses.
- GrowGeneration Corp has hit back at Hindenburg Research for its allegations.
- Short-sellers may exhaust their hand and the pendulum may swing back up.
High volatility is set to continue for the company that helps cannabis producers go high – NASDAQ: GRWG is changing hands at around $16.15, down some 9% in Monday's pre-market session. Such an open would extend on Friday's fall of nearly 5%.
GrowGeneration Corp's shares have been hit by short-sellers – and their allegations against the company. Hindenburg Research, which has a significant short position against GRWG, has published a paper suggesting the stock price is rich. The group sees a fall of no less than 70% for the shares.
The sellers allege that that GrowGen's management has "extensive ties to alleged pump & dump schemes, organized crime, and various acts of fraud." The company hit back by saying it is set to take action against Hindenburg for defamation and called the paper "criminal."
The other accusation seems to have more merit – the valuation of the cannabis equipment firm is too high. While GrowGeneration says the global hydroponics system market is estimated to reach approximately $16 billion – growth has not been so fast as anticipated in the sector. Aurora Cannabis, a Canadian marijuana company, continues to extend its losses.
Nevertheless, the Denver-based company has 28 locations across the US and produces a wide range of products from hydroponic and organic gardening tp lighting and nutrients for the burgeoning pot sector.
At some point, NASDAQ: GRWG shares may turn from overvalued to undervalued – triggering buying from bargain-seekers. Are short-sellers already exhausting their hand?
GRWG stock forecast
GrowGen stocks are down over 20% from the 52-week high of $22.88 but are well above the pre-surge levels of around $9 seen in early August. Where is the point of equilibrium?
The closing level on Friday, August 14, of $13.24, could be an inflection point where buyers jump in. However, it may come sooner than that. An initial upside target is $17.67, the level preceding the surge to the all-time highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.7153 after flashing third consecutive day under 0.7200 mark. Virus vaccine/treatment optimism gained support from US COVID-19 figures. No major data/events on the calendar, virus headlines, chatters over Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key.
XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960
Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside.
USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00
USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Monday. S Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Upbeat market mood keeps safe-haven JPY's gains limited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases
Failures above $40 and break below support opens risk back to test the prior resistance set in April of this year some $10 lower from today.