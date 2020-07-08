Governor Cuomo: Spike in the US virus cases threatens New York's progress

At a news briefing on Wednesday, the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the spike in the US virus cases threatens New York's progress.

COVID-19 cases rise by 0.2% which is in line with the 7-day average at the same level.

New York reports 692 new virus cases.

Intubation's come in at 97. That is the 1st time under 100 cents March 16.

Positivity rate comes in at 1.02% vs. 1.04% yesterday.

July 10, malls can open in phase 4 regions with air filters.

Regarding schools reopening, still consulting with stakeholders.