Gold: XAU/USD targets $1800 following a breach of the critical $1850 level

XAU/USD looks to threaten $1800 level amid coronavirus vaccine optimism after the yellow metal resumed last week’s bearish momentum on Monday and fell 2% to the lowest levels in four months at $1831, FXstreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
Key quotes
“The bright metal remains exposed to further downside risks, in the wake of the global market optimism amid vaccine progress and Biden transition process. The risk-on rally in the stocks could dash hopes of any recovery in gold, as markets will closely eye the US CB Consumer Confidence data due for release later in the NA session.”
“The path of least resistance for gold remains to the downside, as depicted by the hourly chart. The price has charted a bear pennant breakout on the given timeframe, calling for a test of the measured target at $1800.”
“Since the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trends in the oversold territory, a dead cat bounce cannot be ruled out towards the pattern support now resistance at $1836. The next resistance is seen at the bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1842. The long-held support at $1850 could then act as a strong resistance if the bulls extend the recovery momentum.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.1850 amid upbeat market mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. The German IFO Business Climate and US consumer confidence are awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid.
Gold: Bears eye 200-day SMA amid global optimism
Having found acceptance under long-held support, gold now risks falling to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1796. The yellow metal closed below $1,850 on Monday, violating the level, which acted as a strong floor multiple times since September.
Prominent analyst shorts XRP amid growing euphoria among investors
XRP was one of the few cryptocurrencies not going up despite the bullishness of the market. However, in the past four days, XRP price has exploded by 87%, reaching a high of $0.5544.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!