Gold unfolds mini-range after strong US data caps upside

- Gold is edging lower on Friday after the release of positive US data dialed down expectations of interest rates dropping in the US.
- Traders now await the US core Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation data for further intel on US rates.
- Technically, XAU/USD trends sideways, with odds still favoring an eventual break higher given the broader uptrend.
Gold (XAU/USD) edges lower to trade in the $2,510s on Friday as safe-haven demand dries up. Asian stocks are higher after market sentiment turned positive following the release of surprisingly upbeat data from the US, which suggested the economy is unlikely to be heading for a hard landing.
Gold loses upside momentum after US data
Gold treads water under key resistance at $2,531, the August and new all-time high, after data from the US on Thursday showed that annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was revised up to 3.0% in Q2 from 2.8% in the preliminary reading. That, and the slight fall in Initial Jobless Claims below estimates, helped dispel concerns the US economy was heading into a recession.
The data suggests the Federal Reserve (Fed) will probably take a more gradual approach to cutting interest rates, although markets are still pricing in around 100 basis points (1.00%) of cuts before year end. The expectation of interest rates falling is positive for Gold because it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest paying asset, making it more attractive to investors.
China could hold key to Gold price outlook
Gold saw some support after data from the World Gold Council (WGC) released Tuesday showed overall Chinese Gold imports rose by a net 17% in July, the first month of increases since March. North American funds also noted a modest increase in net inflows of 8 metric tons ($403 million) last week, according to the WGC.
Indeed, the long-term outlook for Chinese demand looks positive, according to research by advisory service Capital Economics. A slowdown in the economy will make Gold a more attractive safe-haven asset for investors and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), already a major buyer, will probably increase its Gold reserves which remain relatively low in comparison to other countries (3% versus 9% for India, for example). Efforts by the BRICS to de-Dollarize, with Gold as the most likely replacement, is a further factor likely to increase long-term demand.
That said, Capital Economics does not see increased demand from China in the short term.
“A combination of cyclical factors point towards gold demand in China weakening in the near term,” Capital Economics warns. “Higher prices are already weighing heavily on jewelry demand, fiscal stimulus should provide a much-needed lift to the economy, and we expect stock market performance to pick up given that local equities seem lowly valued to us.”
Traders are now looking ahead to the release of the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. Economists expect the core PCE inflation gauge to rise to 2.7% in July from 2.6% in June YoY. Any divergence from this estimate will likely impact Gold price: higher inflation will weaken Gold by suggesting the Fed needs to keep interest rates elevated for longer; the opposite would be the case from a lower-than-expected result.
Another risk to Gold price in the near-term is extreme long positioning in the derivatives market, according to Daniel Ghali, Senior Commodity Strategist at TD Securities, who claims the long trade is now overcrowded.
“Downside risks are now more potent. The ship is crowded. In fact, it has scarcely been as crowded as it is today. Do you have a slot secured on the lifeboat?” adds the strategist.
On Thursday, TD Securities announced they are entering a tactical short position in the commodity, with an entry at $2,533, a target at $2,300, and a stop loss at $2,675.
Technical Analysis: Mini-range extends but overall trend remains bullish
Gold (XAU/USD) continues trading within a mini-range above its prior range. The short-term trend could now probably be characterized as “sideways” and therefore more likely than not to continue oscillating until a breakout occurs to break the pattern.
Gold’s medium and long-term trends remain bullish, which given “the trend is your friend,” means the odds favor an eventual breakout higher materializing.
XAU/USD 4-hour Chart
The breakout from the prior range (which also resembles an incomplete triangle pattern) that occurred on August 14 generated an upside target at roughly $2,550, calculated by taking the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the range’s height and extrapolating it higher. This target is the minimum expectation for the follow-through from a breakout based on principles of technical analysis.
A break above the $2,531 August 20 all-time high would provide confirmation of a continuation higher towards the $2,550 target.
Alternatively, a break back inside the range would negate the upside projected target. Such a move would be confirmed on a daily close below $2,470 (August 22 low). It would change the picture for Gold and suggest the commodity might be starting a short-term downtrend.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product Annualized
The real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized, released quarterly by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, measures the value of the final goods and services produced in the United States in a given period of time. Changes in GDP are the most popular indicator of the nation’s overall economic health. The data is expressed at an annualized rate, which means that the rate has been adjusted to reflect the amount GDP would have changed over a year’s time, had it continued to grow at that specific rate. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Aug 29, 2024 12:30 (Prel)
Frequency: Quarterly
Actual: 3%
Consensus: 2.8%
Previous: 2.8%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on an annualized basis for each quarter. After publishing the first estimate, the BEA revises the data two more times, with the third release representing the final reading. Usually, the first estimate is the main market mover and a positive surprise is seen as a USD-positive development while a disappointing print is likely to weigh on the greenback. Market participants usually dismiss the second and third releases as they are generally not significant enough to meaningfully alter the growth picture.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher toward 1.1200 ahead of EU, US inflation data
EUR/USD has picked up fresh demand and heads toward 1.1200 in European trading on Friday. The upbeat market mood and a steady US Dollar underpin the pair but the further upside appears capped ahead of the critical Eurozone and US inflation data releases.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.3200 ahead of US PCE data
GBP/USD is gaining ground in the European trading hours on Friday, approaching 1.3200 as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot. Traders, however, could refrain from placing further bets on the pair ahead of the all-important US PCE inflation data.
Gold unfolds mini-range after strong US data caps upside
Gold edges lower to trade in the $2,510s on Friday as safe-haven demand dries up. Asian stocks are higher after market sentiment turned positive following the release of surprisingly upbeat data from the US, which suggested the economy is unlikely to be heading for a hard landing.
Easing Eurozone inflation to back an ECB rate cut in September Premium
Eurostat will publish the preliminary estimate of the August Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices on Friday, and the anticipated outcome will back up the case for another European Central Bank interest rate cut when policymakers meet in September.
Bitcoin struggles below $60,000 mark
Bitcoin and Ripple prices hover around their critical support level; closing below could signal a decline ahead. While the Ethereum price finds rejection around its resistance level, eyeing a bearish move on the horizon.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.