Gold trades at fresh weekly lows near $1,620, eyes on US data

- Gold struggles to capitalize on risk-off flows on Friday.
- US Dollar Index stays flat on the day below 98.50.
- Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US.
Despite the persistent risk aversion, the precious metal is having a difficult time finding demand on Friday. The XAU/USD pair, which advanced to a fresh multi-year high of $1,689 on Monday, lost its traction and fell to its lowest level since last Friday at $1,619.80. As of writing, the pair was down more than $20, or 1.3%, on the day at $1,621.30.
Profit-taking in gold?
Commenting on gold's recent movement, "as sentiment has deteriorated, investors have closed some of their open positions in currencies, but most likely also in gold," said Georgette Boele of ABN AMRO. "Therefore, gold prices have failed to make new highs now that equity markets have aggressively sold off. If risk aversion were to result in a market panic, investors will find cash and very liquid assets attractive. They will probably liquidate gold investment positions.”
On the other hand, the greenback is staying relatively resilient against its major rivals on Friday to keep the bearish pressure intact. The US Dollar Index is flat on the day near 98.40 ahead of the US data dump, which will include PCE Price Index, Trade Balance, and UoM Consumer Confidence Index.
Meanwhile, markets will be keeping a close eye on Wall Street's performance ahead of the weekend. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% on the day to suggest that US stocks are likely to open the day in the negative territory.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1620.04
|Today Daily Change
|-17.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04
|Today daily open
|1637.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1595.16
|Daily SMA50
|1564.04
|Daily SMA100
|1520.83
|Daily SMA200
|1481.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1660.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1635.85
|Previous Weekly High
|1649.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1578.88
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1645.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1628.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1619.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1604.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1653.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1668.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1677.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
