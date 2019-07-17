Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal gets intraday boost above the 1,400.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is spiking up and nearing 1,414.00 and 1,420.00 resistances. 
  • The main support is seen at the 1,400.00 figure.

Gold daily chart

Gold is currently consolidating gains in a triangle above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs)

Gold 4-hour chart

The market is trading above the 1,400.00 mark and the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term.

Gold 30-minute chart

Gold is having an intraday boost within its weekly range. Resistance can be seen at 1,1414.00 and 1,1420.00. On the other hand the main support is seen at the 1,1400.00 handle.

Additional key levels to consider

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1411.84
Today Daily Change 5.66
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1406.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1405.48
Daily SMA50 1345.32
Daily SMA100 1319.39
Daily SMA200 1290.34
Levels
Previous Daily High 1418.3
Previous Daily Low 1401.4
Previous Weekly High 1427.05
Previous Weekly Low 1386.34
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1407.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1411.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 1398.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 1391.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 1382.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 1415.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 1425.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 1432.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

