Gold technical analysis: Yellow metal gets intraday boost above the 1,400.00 figure

Gold is spiking up and nearing 1,414.00 and 1,420.00 resistances.

The main support is seen at the 1,400.00 figure.

Gold daily chart

Gold is currently consolidating gains in a triangle above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs)

Gold 4-hour chart

The market is trading above the 1,400.00 mark and the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term.

Gold 30-minute chart

