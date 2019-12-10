Gold Technical Analysis: Trapped in a sideways channel

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold is moving in a sideways channel on the daily chart. 
  • The odds are stacked in favor of range breakdown. 

Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. 

The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs. 

A channel breakdown, if confirmed, would imply a resumption of the sell-off from highs above $1,500 and open the doors for the 200-day average at $1,406. At press time, the lower edge the channel is seen at $1,454.

A range breakdown looks likely, as the odds are stacked in favor of the bears. For instance, the 50- and 100-day moving averages. 

Also, markets have priced out prospects of a Federal Reserve rate cut in 2020. A range breakdown, however, would remain elusive if the planned US tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese imports takes effect Sunday. That will likely boost haven demand for gold. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral-to-bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1461.2
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1461
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.51
Daily SMA50 1481.5
Daily SMA100 1487.66
Daily SMA200 1405.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1465.4
Previous Daily Low 1458.82
Previous Weekly High 1484.06
Previous Weekly Low 1454.05
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1462.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1461.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 1458.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 1455.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 1451.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1464.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 1468.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 1471.25

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

