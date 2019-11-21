Gold Technical Analysis: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA

- The recent corrective bounce from three-month lows falters ahead of 100-DMA.
- Bears might now aim to challenge monthly swing low, around the $1445 region.
Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.
Meanwhile, the commodity has been trending lower over the past two months or so along a descending trend-channel, which clearly points to a well-established near-term downtrend.
This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have struggled to recover from the negative territory add credence to the commodity’s near-term bearish outlook.
Hence, some follow-through weakness, possibly towards $1457-55 intermediate support en-route monthly swing lows around the $1445 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 positive move and is closely followed by the lower end of the descending trend-channel, around the $1440 region.
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-year tops.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the $1481-82 region (100-DMA), above which the commodity is likely to aim back towards the key $1500 psychological mark.
The momentum could further get extended towards the trend-channel resistance, currently near the $1509-10 region, which if cleared might negate any near-term bearish bias.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1468.81
|Today Daily Change
|-4.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1472.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1482.74
|Daily SMA50
|1491.44
|Daily SMA100
|1481.25
|Daily SMA200
|1396.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1478.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1466.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1474.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1445.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1473.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1470.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1466.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1459.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1453.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1479.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1485.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1491.93
