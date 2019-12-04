Gold Technical Analysis: Probing key resistance at $1,478

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold is looking to beat resistance at $1,478 amid fading trade optimism. 
  • A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout on the daily chart. 

Gold is chipping away at resistance at $1,478 in Asia. 

A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout. That would mean the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the bulls have regained control. 

A breakout, if confirmed, would open the doors for $1,508 (target as per the measured move method). 

A close above $1,478 looks likely with fading US-China trade optimism. President Trump on Tuesday said that he may delay a trade deal with China till after the 2020 presidential election. 

Further, political tensions between the two nations are escalating. The US House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed the Uighur Act, a bill to condemn the Chinese government for its mass internment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above $1,478

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1477.77
Today Daily Change 0.57
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1477.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.53
Daily SMA50 1483.61
Daily SMA100 1486.17
Daily SMA200 1402.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1481.7
Previous Daily Low 1459.92
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1473.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1468.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 1464.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 1442.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 1485.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 1494.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 1507.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD returns to lows on RBA's QE expectations

AUD/USD returns to lows on RBA's QE expectations

The AUD bulls failed to sustain the upbeat Chinese Services PMI led bounce, as AUD/USD turned south again amid increased expectations of an RBA QE,  fanned by sluggish Australian Q3 growth numbers.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Weaker around 108.50 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY: Weaker around 108.50 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY holds the lower ground near the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls retain control amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data. 

USD/JPY News

US ADP Employment November Preview: For better or worse all roads lead to China

US ADP Employment November Preview: For better or worse all roads lead to China

Employment at ADP’s clients is projected to rise 140,000 in November following gains of 125,000 in October and 93,000 in September. The ADP payroll accounting is the chief employment indicator for BLS Employment Situation Report.

Read more

Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478

Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478

Gold is chipping away at resistance at $1,478 in Asia. A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout. That would mean the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the bulls have regained control.

Gold News

GBP/USD: Doji on H4, overbought RSI check buyers, October top in focus

GBP/USD: Doji on H4, overbought RSI check buyers, October top in focus

GBP/USD revisits 1.3000 psychological magnets during its initial run-up amid Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote earlier stepped back from October highs with a bearish candlestick formation on the four hour (H4) chart.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures