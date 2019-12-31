Gold Technical Analysis: Prints fresh three-month high above $1520, takes-out 61.8% Fibonacci

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold escalates the week-start rise towards the key near-term resistance.
  • Bears will look for entry below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement if overbought RSI conditions are to be believed.

Gold takes the bids to $1,521.50 during the initial trading session on Tuesday. In doing so, the yellow metal successfully breaks 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the declines from September to November.

Bulls are now gearing up to confront the September 24 high, near $1,525, ahead of targeting the September month top, at $1,557.

It should also be noted that the Bulls’ dominance past-$1,557 will look towards mid-April 2013 levels near $1,590.

Meanwhile, a daily closing below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,514.40 can trigger fresh pullback towards 50% Fibonacci retracement surrounding $1,500 round-figure.

However, the safe-haven’s declines beneath the same will be the call for the Bears’ command targeting early-month tops near $1,484.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Bullish

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1521.38
Today Daily Change 6.74
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 1514.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1481.93
Daily SMA50 1479.12
Daily SMA100 1492.73
Daily SMA200 1419.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1516.17
Previous Daily Low 1510.85
Previous Weekly High 1517.4
Previous Weekly Low 1477.55
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1514.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1512.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 1511.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 1508.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 1506.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 1516.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 1519.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 1522.25

 

 

