Gold technical analysis: Price rejected through prior resistance but holds in 1500s

- The 4-hour 200 moving average at 1,510 which continues to hold.
- Bears can target a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs.
The price of gold is soft in the open this week as trade talk noise continued to dominate. Gold has fallen from a high of 1516.69 to a low of 1511.89 and is currently trading -0.18% on the session so far, falling back towards the prior trendline resistance.
The recent resistance was pierced on Friday with a higher high in the 1,500s and closing above the 4-hour 200 moving average at 1,510 which continues to hold in Asia today. On a continuation to the upside, bulls will target the 1550 level which guards territories towards 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target area. Bears can target a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1470 could be on the cards which guards the 19 July swing highs at 1,452.93.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears pressuring, 1.0980 critical support
Risk aversion took over the FX board on Friday, weighing on high-yielding assets. The EUR/USD pair, finished the week just a handful of pips above the 1.1000 figure amid mounting tensions between the US and China.
GBP/USD: at risk of losing more ground in the short-term
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2581, it highest in over two months, but was unable to sustain gains, ending the week around 1.2470. Cable could keep losing ground on a break below 1.2460, the immediate support.
USD/JPY: at a bring of breaking lower
Fresh risk-off flows resulted in the USD/JPY pair trimming weekly gains on Friday, ending the week at 107.55. The pair barely holding above a critical Fibonacci support at 107.45. Japan’s National inflation steady at lows in August.
Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break
ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.