Gold Technical Analysis: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally

- Dovish comments by Fed's Powell lifted gold by $12.
- The yellow metal is still stuck in a sideways channel.
Gold's short-term outlook remains neutral with prices trapped in a sideways channel.
The yellow metal jumped from $1,467 to $1,479 after Federal Reserve's President Powell sent the US dollar lower by mentioning high inflation as a prerequisite for rate hikes.
While the post-Fed rise is impressive, a bullish breakout is still not confirmed.
Moreover, gold is still trading within the sideways channel represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.
A close above the upper edge of the channel, currently at $1,488, is needed to confirm a channel breakout.
On the flip side, a close below $1,455 would confirm channel breakdown and imply a resumption of the sell-off from September's high of $1,557.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1474.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1475.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1466.35
|Daily SMA50
|1480.72
|Daily SMA100
|1488.62
|Daily SMA200
|1407.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1478.6
|Previous Daily Low
|1462.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1472.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1465.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1456.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1449.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1481.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1487.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1497.36
