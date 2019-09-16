Gold technical analysis: Once again rebounds from ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

- Reviving safe-haven demand helped defend 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line support.
- The intraday uptick lacked any strong follow-through, rather seemed to have lost momentum.
Gold on Friday ended on a downbeat note and recorded its third consecutive week of declines, albeit once again managed to find decent support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line. A drone strikes on the world's largest crude-processing facilities in Saudi Arabia intensified geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and led to a bullish gap at the start of a new trading week.
The global flight to safety lifted the precious metal back above the key $1500 psychological mark, though bulls lacked any strong conviction amid encouraging trade-related developments. This coupled with a follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which although failed to revive the USD demand, further collaborated toward capping the non-yielding yellow metal.
The mentioned ascending trend-line coincides with 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1269-$1557 strong up-move and should act as a key pivotal point for bearish traders. A sustained break below the confluence support should pave the way for an extension of the recent corrective slide towards testing a previous strong horizontal resistance-now-turned support near the $$1448-46 area.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have struggled to gain any meaningful traction and eased on the 1-hourly chart, suggesting the loss of intraday positive momentum. However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned support before positioning for an extension of the commodity's recent corrective slide from multi-year tops.
On the flip side, any subsequent up-move beyond the intraday tops - near the $1512 zone - might confront some supply near the $1522-24 region (post-ECB volatility swing high), which if cleared now seems to set the stage for a move back towards $1540 intermediate resistance en-route multi-year tops - around the $1555-57 area.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1500.57
|Today Daily Change
|11.97
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80
|Today daily open
|1488.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1515.64
|Daily SMA50
|1474.47
|Daily SMA100
|1400.96
|Daily SMA200
|1346.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1509.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1486
|Previous Weekly High
|1523.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1484.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1494.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1500.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1480.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1471.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1503.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1517.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1526.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
