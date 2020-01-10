Gold Technical Analysis: Forms a strong base near 200-hour SMA

- Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band around $1550 region.
- Dismal headline NFP-led uptick turns out to be rather short-lived.
- The technical set-up warrants some caution for aggressive traders.
Gold edged higher in reaction to dismal US NFP print, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained well within the previous session's trading range.
The precious metal has been oscillating in a narrow band over the past 24-hours or so and trying to form a strong base near 200-hour SMA, around the $1550 region.
This is closely followed by support marked by 50% Fibonacci level of the $1470-$1611 positive move, which if broken might seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
Below the mentioned support, the commodity is likely to accelerate the slide further towards testing its next major support near 61.8% Fibo., around the $1427-26 region.
Oscillators on hourly charts have again started drifting in the negative territory but maintained their bullish bias on the daily chart, warranting some caution for aggressive traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the commodity has already topped out and positioning for any further decline.
On the upside, immediate resistance is pegged near the $1560 region (38.2% Fibo. level), above which the momentum could get extended towards the $1572 horizontal resistance.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1548.22
|Today Daily Change
|-2.55
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1550.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1512.02
|Daily SMA50
|1486.82
|Daily SMA100
|1495.76
|Daily SMA200
|1429.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1561.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1540.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1553.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1510.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1548.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1553.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1540.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1529.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1519.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1561.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1571.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1582.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after weak US jobs report
EUR/USD has recovered and fights over 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed with only 145K jobs gained and 2.9% wage growth.
GBP/USD climbs amid poor US labor figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 after US Non-Farm Payrolls missed expectations with 145K. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on the pound.
Gold: Forms a strong base near 200-hour SMA
Gold edged higher in reaction to dismal US NFP print, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained well within the previous session's trading range.
Canada: Unemployment Rate fell to 5.6% in December vs. 5.8% expected
The data published by Statistics Canada on Friday showed that the Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.6% in December from 5.9% in November to beat the market expectation of 5.8%.
USD/JPY retreats to 109.50 area on disappointing NFP report
The USD/JPY pair lost its traction and fell to 109.50 area after the disappointing labour market data from the US weighed on the greenback. As of writing, the pair was up 0.06% on the day at 109.57.