Gold technical analysis: Eyes on 127.2% Fibo target

Gold bulls stay in control on trade war noise, bringing in key Fibo target.

On the downside, the 23.6% retracement to the 1452 level comes into play.

The yellow metal has been on fire of late with the bulls have been eyeing up the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 while holding well above the 20-day moving average and the 78.60% retracement of the recent ranges.

Overnight, the July swing highs of 1,453.95 were taken out and the 127.2% Fibo extension of the range between the July lows and today's highs opens a touch off the 1,500 level. Should there be a change in sentiment, a reversion will open a test of the 23.6% retracement to the 1452 level comes into play. 1428 marks the 50% mean reversion which meets the 20-D moving average.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1484.3 Today Daily Change 9.86 Today Daily Change % 0.67 Today daily open 1474.44 Trends Daily SMA20 1427.68 Daily SMA50 1389.86 Daily SMA100 1339.27 Daily SMA200 1305.72 Levels Previous Daily High 1474.95 Previous Daily Low 1456.65 Previous Weekly High 1455.8 Previous Weekly Low 1400.9 Previous Monthly High 1452.72 Previous Monthly Low 1382.02 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1467.96 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1463.64 Daily Pivot Point S1 1462.41 Daily Pivot Point S2 1450.38 Daily Pivot Point S3 1444.11 Daily Pivot Point R1 1480.71 Daily Pivot Point R2 1486.98 Daily Pivot Point R3 1499.01



