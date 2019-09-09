Gold technical analysis: Double top breakdown seen on daily chart

- Gold's daily chart is reporting a double top breakdown.
- The bearish pattern has created room for a drop to $1,480.
Gold is looking south with the daily chart reporting a bearish reversal pattern.
On Friday, the yellow metal closed below the Aug. 30 low of $1,517, confirming a double top bearish reversal pattern.
The 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) have also produced a bearish crossover. Further, the US 10-year treasury yield seems to have bottomed out with a bullish engulfing candle on the weekly chart. The zero-yielding metal usually reacts negatively to the rise in bond yields.
All-in-all, Gold could drop $1,480 in the short-term, as suggested by the double top breakdown. On the way lower, the metal may find support at $1,492 (Aug. 22 low).
As of writing, the yellow metal is trading at $1,510 per Oz, representing 0.20% gains on the day.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1509.9
|Today Daily Change
|3.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1506.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1520.45
|Daily SMA50
|1465.85
|Daily SMA100
|1390.12
|Daily SMA200
|1340.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1527.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1502.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1557.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|1502.95
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1512.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1518.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1497.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1487.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1472.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1521.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1537.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1546.85
