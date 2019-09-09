Gold technical analysis: Double top breakdown seen on daily chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold's daily chart is reporting a double top breakdown.
  • The bearish pattern has created room for a drop to $1,480.

Gold is looking south with the daily chart reporting a bearish reversal pattern.

On Friday, the yellow metal closed below the Aug. 30 low of $1,517, confirming a double top bearish reversal pattern.

The 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) have also produced a bearish crossover. Further, the US 10-year treasury yield seems to have bottomed out with a bullish engulfing candle on the weekly chart.  The zero-yielding metal usually reacts negatively to the rise in bond yields.

All-in-all,  Gold could drop $1,480 in the short-term, as suggested by the double top breakdown. On the way lower, the metal may find support at $1,492 (Aug. 22 low).

As of writing, the yellow metal is trading at $1,510 per Oz, representing 0.20% gains on the day.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1509.9
Today Daily Change 3.30
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1506.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1520.45
Daily SMA50 1465.85
Daily SMA100 1390.12
Daily SMA200 1340.06
Levels
Previous Daily High 1527.83
Previous Daily Low 1502.95
Previous Weekly High 1557.03
Previous Weekly Low 1502.95
Previous Monthly High 1554.63
Previous Monthly Low 1400.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1512.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1518.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 1497.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 1487.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 1472.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 1521.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 1537.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 1546.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

