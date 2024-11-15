Gold stabilizes after bouncing off 100-day moving average

- Gold bounces off technical support aided by the US Dollar, which peaks and rolls over.
- The precious metal faces headwinds from the outlook for US interest rates and Trumponomics.
- The US economy is in “remarkably good” shape, according to Fed Chair Powell, lifting the USD and weighing on Gold.
Gold (XAU/USD) trades little changed on Friday, holding steady in the $2,560s after making a slight recovery from the two-month lows reached on the previous day.
A stronger US Dollar (USD) continues to put pressure on Gold since it is mainly priced and traded in the US currency. Sticky US inflation and positive labor market data, as well as upbeat comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, led the US Dollar Index (DXY) to a new year-to-date high on Thursday, piling further pressure on the yellow metal.
Gold slumps on strong USD, Republican “clean-sweep”
Gold extended its decline, breaking below a major trendline and reaching new lows in the $2,530s on Thursday, after a combination of higher US factory-gate inflation data, lower US unemployment claims data and upbeat commentary from Fed Chairman Powell.
Powell said the Fed would not need to not take such an aggressive approach to cutting interest rates given the US economy was doing “remarkably well”. The comments were negative for Gold, which, as a non-interest-paying asset, tends to outperform when interest rates are lower.
US Retail Sales data, scheduled for release on Friday, could further stir the pot in terms of the outlook for the US economy, the US Dollar and Gold. If the data comes out higher than the 0.3% increase expected, it could lift the USD even higher, putting further downside pressure on the precious metal.
The news that the Republicans had crossed the threshold for gaining a majority in the US House of Representatives, and the fact they already control the US Senate and the White House, further weighed on Gold.
Control of the legislature will mean President-elect Donald Trump and his party will be able to push through their economic policies with less friction. These, whilst expected to be inflationary and therefore potentially positive for Gold – a traditional “goto” inflation hedge – could also be bearish for the precious metal because it could force the Fed to keep interest rates elevated.
Another reason for Gold's relatively rapid decline in November are outflows from large hedge funds, who rode the bull wave higher in October as Gold peaked at a record high of $2,790. Many of these funds use trend-following techniques and Gold’s recent declines could be flashing warning lights about the sustainability of the hitherto rock-solid uptrend.
Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), which allow investors to purchase “stocks” in Gold – enabling them to hold the commodity without actually purchasing the physical commodity – have also seen outflows, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). Gold ETFs shed around $809 million (12 tonnes) net in early November, driven by North American outflows and partially offset by Asian inflows.
Meanwhile, geopolitical risks remain elevated, providing some underpinning support for Gold as a popular safe-haven asset. That said, US efforts at negotiating a ceasefire in Lebanon were said to be showing “tentative signs of progress,” according to a Reuters report on Friday.
Technical Analysis: XAU/USD finds support at 100-day SMA
Gold bounces off its (blue) 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and attempts a recovery. Still, the precious metal is in a short and probably medium-term downtrend. This, given the principle of technical analysis that “the trend is your friend,” favors a continuation lower.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
Gold formed a bullish Hammer Japanese candlestick pattern on Thursday after touching support at the 100 SMA. However, it will require confirmation from a green bullish candle on Friday to indicate a near-term reversal. Currently, the price is trading flat.
Given the overarching downtrend, a break below the $2,530 August highs would probably indicate an extension of the trend lower. The next downside target lies in around the $2,470s, followed by $2,400, where the (green) 200-day SMA is located.
The precious metal remains in an uptrend on a long-term basis, raising the risk of a reversal higher in line with its broader upcycle.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0600 as US Dollar retreats ahead of data
EUR/USD extends the rebound toward 1.0600 in the European session on Friday. The renewed upside is mainly linked to a broad US Dollar pullback as traders look to the topt-tier US Retail Sales data for a fresh impetus. ECB- and Fedspeak also eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2650 after UK data
GBP/USD holds its recovery momentum above 1.2650 in European trading on Friday. The mixed UK GDP and industrial data fail to deter Pound Sterling buyers as the US Dollar rally takes a breather ahead of Retail Sales and Fedspeak.
Gold stabilizes after bouncing off 100-day moving average
Gold trades little changed on Friday, holding steady in the $2,560s after making a slight recovery from the two-month lows reached on the previous day. A stronger US Dollar continues to put pressure on Gold since it is mainly priced and traded in the US currency.
Bitcoin to 100k or pullback to 78k?
Bitcoin and Ethereum showed a modest recovery on Friday following Thursday's downturn, yet momentum indicators suggest continuing the decline as signs of bull exhaustion emerge. Ripple is approaching a key resistance level, with a potential rejection likely leading to a decline ahead.
Trump vs CPI
US CPI for October was exactly in line with expectations. The headline rate of CPI rose to 2.6% YoY from 2.4% YoY in September. The core rate remained steady at 3.3%. The detail of the report shows that the shelter index rose by 0.4% on the month, which accounted for 50% of the increase in all items on a monthly basis.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.