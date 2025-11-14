TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold eases from three-week highs as USD steadies on cautious Fed outlook

  • Gold eases from three-week highs as momentum fades amid mixed market sentiment.
  • US Dollar stabilizes after Fed officials signal caution on further monetary easing.
  • Technically, sustained weakness below $4,100 would raise the risk of a slide toward $4,000.
Gold eases from three-week highs as USD steadies on cautious Fed outlook
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

Gold (XAUUSD) trades on the back foot on Friday as bulls struggle to hold early gains amid mixed market sentiment. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading around $4,100, down nearly 1.5%, after sliding to $4,032 earlier in the day

Relief over the end of the US government shutdown has eased some of Gold’s safe-haven appeal. At the same time, a run of cautious remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials has prompted traders to dial back expectations of a December rate cut. The fading prospect of near-term easing is helping the US Dollar (USD) recover after recent weakness, adding pressure on the non-yielding metal.

Traders now await the release of the delayed US economic data to gain a clearer picture of the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. Meanwhile, renewed concerns over stretched AI valuations are weighing on global equity markets, tempering risk appetite and could help limit Gold’s downside as the metal heads for a weekly gain.

Market movers: Greenback recovers as Fed officials push back on December rate cut

  • The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is staging a modest rebound from two-week lows, trading around 99.37, up nearly 0.20% on the day.
  • Markets welcomed the reopening of the US government, but the short-lived funding arrangement has not eased deeper concerns, as the temporary bill only restores federal operations through January 30, 2026, while extending funding for select departments until September 30, 2026. With another shutdown risk looming just weeks away, overall sentiment remains fragile.
  • On the release of delayed economic data, White House Senior Adviser Kevin Hassett told Fox News on Thursday that the September nonfarm payrolls report could be published next week. For the October jobs report, he said, “We’re going to get half the employment report. We’ll get the jobs part, but we won’t get the unemployment rate.”
  • Fed officials struck a cautious tone on Thursday, signaling no urgency to cut rates. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said it is “premature to say definitely a cut or no cut in December,” noting that the labor market “has slowed quite a bit” and inflation is easing but “still stubborn.” Boston Fed President Susan Collins echoed a similar stance, saying there is a “relatively high bar for additional easing in the near term,” warning that further policy support “runs the risk of slowing or stalling inflation’s return to 2%.”
  • St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said, “We need to proceed and tread with caution, because I think there’s limited room for further easing.” Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari added that he opposed the October cut and has not made up his mind about December.
  • According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets now price a 49% probability of a December rate cut, sharply lower from 94% a month ago. Traders will parse upcoming Fed speeches later today, which could shape rate expectations further.

Technical analysis: XAU/USD drifts lower after rejection at $4,250

XAU/USD loses momentum after rising sharply earlier in the week following a breakout from its previous consolidation zone. The rally stalled in the $4,200-$4,250 resistance band, where sellers have re-emerged and taken near-term control.

On the downside, the $4,050 region forms an immediate support zone, and a sustained move below this area opens the risk of a slide toward $4,000. On the upside, a decisive break above $4,250 is needed to revive bullish momentum and expose the all-time high zone around $4,318 as the next upside target.

Momentum signals are cooling, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) easing below 50, suggesting buyers are losing some strength after the recent surge.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD is now facing increasing selling pressure, abandoning the area of recent daily highs and refocusing on the 1.1600 region amid decent losses for the day. The pair’s correction comes in response to the acceptable bounce in the US Dollar, while traders gear up for upcoming key data releases in the US.

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD remains on the back foot on Friday, retreating to the 1.3140 region on the back of the marked upside impulse in the Greenback. In the meantime, worries about the UK’s fiscal discipline and political stability keep the British Pound under scrutiny, weighing on Cable. Adding to the noise, reports suggested PM Starmer and Chancellor Reeves have shelved plans to raise income tax rates.

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold trade with heavy losses, approaching the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on the back of the marked bounce in the US Dollar, higher US Treasury yields across the curve and fading expectations for a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Bitcoin is trading above $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid a sticky bearish wave in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off extends to altcoins, with Ethereum and Ripple hovering below $3,200 and $2.30, respectively.

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

The end of US government shutdown was not enough to drive a lasting recovery in markets' risk appetite, with equity and bond markets weakening towards the end of the week.

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain holds above $0.0150 as overhead pressure signals a 15% downside risk. VeChain migrates from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake to power the network’s next growth phase.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers