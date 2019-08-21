Gold slips below $1500 mark amid improving risk sentiment

- Positive equity markets seemed to dent the commodity’s safe-haven status.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand exerts some additional downward pressure.
- The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the latest FOMC meeting minutes.
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its weekly trading range, just below the key $1500 psychological mark.
A combination of negative forces failed to assist the commodity to build on the previous session's modest uptick and exerted some fresh downward pressure on Wednesday - also marking the third day of a downtick in the previous four.
Improving risk sentiment prompts fresh selling
The prevalent risk-on mood - as depicted by a positive trading sentiment around equity markets and reaffirmed by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields - was seen weighing on the precious metal's safe-haven status.
Meanwhile, stronger US bond yields underpinned demand for the US Dollar and further collaborated towards driving flows away from the dollar-denominated commodity, though the downside seemed limited - at least for the time being.
Possibilities for the resolutions of the prolonged US-China trade dispute dampened further after the US President Donald Trump said that he is still not ready to make a trade deal with China, which might continue to lend some support.
Moreover, investors might also be reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's important release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which might provide a fresh directional impetus for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before confirming that the commodity might have actually topped out in the near-term and positioning for any further corrective slide back towards the $1475 support area.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1498.56
|Today Daily Change
|-8.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|1507.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1471.09
|Daily SMA50
|1427.53
|Daily SMA100
|1359.38
|Daily SMA200
|1320.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1508.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1493.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1534.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1502.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1499.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1497.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1488.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1482.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1512.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1518.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1527.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1100 amid the Italian crisis, ahead of Fed minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, in familiar ranges. Italian President Mattarella will explore if a new government can be formed after PM Conte resigned. The FOMC Minutes are eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD leans lower ahead of the Johnson-Merkel meeting
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150, losing some ground. UK PM Johnson will meet German Chancellor Merkel in Berlin after the latter called for finding practical solutions on the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: Bulls re-take 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields
Following a temporary reversal seen on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair resumes the bullish momentum in Wednesday's Asian trading and regains the 106.50 level, tracking the gains in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold slips below $1500 mark amid improving risk sentiment
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its weekly trading range, just below the key $1500 psychological mark.
FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets
The Fed policy that switched to neutral in Jan completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC.