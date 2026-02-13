Gold: Volatile slide then consolidation expected – Commerzbank

Commerzbank’s Commodity Research team highlights a sharp setback in Gold and Silver, with Gold briefly dropping to USD 4,900 per ounce before stabilizing near USD 5,000. Analysts attribute the move to technical and flow factors rather than a clear macro trigger and expect a continued consolidation phase, especially with Chinese participants absent during the New Year holidays.

Sharp drop then stabilizing prices

"Gold and silver prices came under significant pressure yesterday."

"As a result, gold slipped to USD 4,900 per troy ounce and silver to USD 75 per troy ounce."

"Yesterday's price slide also shows that the precious metals markets have not yet settled down after the turmoil at the end of January."

"US consumer prices are due to be published today."

"If these also turn out to be stronger than expected, this would further dampen expectations of interest rate cuts, which could put further downward pressure on gold and silver."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)