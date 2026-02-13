Silver Price Forecasts: XAG/USD fails to find acceptance above $79.00

Silver (XAG/USD) shows minor gains on Friday, trading at $77.35 at the time of writing after bouncing from lows near $74.00 on Thursday. The white metal, however, remains on track for its third consecutive weekly decline, with bulls lacking follow-through above the $79.00 area.

Precious metals are trading within previous ranges in a calm session on Friday. The risk-off market is providing some support, but the firmer US Dollar Index keeps upside attempts limited. Investors are bidding their time ahead of the release of January’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data, which might shed some more light on the timing of the next Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Technical Analysis

XAG/USD is consolidating, halfway through February's trading range, with price action hovering below the downward-trending 50-period SMA, which highlights the bearish bias. Four-hour indicators are moderately negative. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below zero, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands around 40, indicating subdued demand.

Upside attempts have been capped at the $79.00 area earlier on Friday. Further up, the mentioned 50 SMA, now at $81.00, and the weekly highs, around $86.30, are likely to test potential bullish reactions. Supports are at Thursday's low, in the $74.00 area, and the February 6 low, near $64.00.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)