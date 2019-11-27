Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • US-China trade optimism seemed to weigh on the commodity’s safe-haven status.
  • A subdued USD demand extended some support and helped limit deeper losses.
  • Investors now look forward to the US macro data for some meaningful impetus.

Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.

The recent optimism over a possible US-China trade deal remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood and continued denting demand for traditional safe-haven assets. In the latest trade-related development, the US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that we are in the final throes of a very important deal with China that would defuse a 16-month trade spat.

Focus on trade, US macro data

Trump's words added to the earlier positive remarks by China's Commerce Ministry that negotiators from both sides had spoken on the phone and agreed to more talks aimed at reaching a deal. Encouraging signs on trade talks between the world's two largest economies turned out to be one of the key factors that kept a lid on the precious metal's overnight rebound.

The downside, however, remained cushioned amid a subdued US dollar demand, which tends to lend support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's important US macro data, including Durable Goods Orders and the second estimate of Q3 GDP growth figures.

Wednesday's US economic docket also features some second-tier releases – Pending Home Sales, Personal Income and Spending data. This might further influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1459.4
Today Daily Change -3.20
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1462.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1475.59
Daily SMA50 1488.59
Daily SMA100 1483.6
Daily SMA200 1399.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1462.65
Previous Daily Low 1450.74
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1458.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1455.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 1454.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 1446.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 1442.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 1466.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 1470.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1478.5

 

 

