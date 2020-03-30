Gold seesaws around $1,630 as coronavirus woes prevail

- Gold prices fail to hold onto early-day uptick.
- US stock futures, treasury yields down amid risk-off.
- US President Trump extends social-distancing until April 30, Japan's government to extend the entry ban.
Global markets continue to struggle with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pessimism as Gold takes rounds to $1,630, currently up 0.10% near $1,628, amid Monday’s Asian session. While the weekend headlines suggested US President Donald Trump removing quarantine from the hot-spot, the latest extension to social-distancing till April 30 seems to weigh on the risk-tone.
US President Trump, in his latest Coronacvirus Task Force Briefings, said to extend the social distancing till April 30. The Republican leader also anticipated that the highest point in death rates from the virus is likely to hit in two weeks. However, his teammates like Anthony S. Fauci and Deborah Birx might not agree as they earlier projected a heavy increase in the pandemic death toll and infection numbers.
Japan government is also considering expanding entry ban to those traveled from the US, China, South Korea and most of Europe, as per Reuters. On the other hand, the BOJ cited capital buffer and liquidity requirements as countermeasures to the central bank’s Open Market Operations (OMO).
Elsewhere, the UK Telegraph relies on the National Health Services (NHS) London Trust to say that the intensive care for coronavirus patients now limited to those 'reasonably certain' to survive.
The trade sentiment continues to dwindle with the 10-year US Treasury yields extending the previous downside by seven basis points (bps) to 0.667% by the press time. Also portraying the risk-off are the US stock futures and Japan’s NIKKEI.
Given the lack of major data/events, investors may keep eyes on virus headlines and measures to combat the pandemic for fresh impulse. It’s worth mentioning that the US dollar is retracing some of its latest losses and might limit the yellow metal’s advances.
Technical analysis
Buyers are waiting for a sustained move beyond $1,645 to accelerate the gradual recoveries from the 21-day SMA level of $1,595.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1628.02
|Today Daily Change
|1.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1626.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1591.73
|Daily SMA50
|1588.7
|Daily SMA100
|1541.74
|Daily SMA200
|1509.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1632.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1614.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1644.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1482.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1621.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1625.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1616.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1606.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1598.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1634.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1642.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1652.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak to probe 108.00
Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, USD/JPY refrains from extending the previous two days’ declines while rising to 107.95 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. Risk-tone remains under pressure, measures to combat the pandemic in focus.
AUD/USD begins the week on the back foot, seesaws near 0.6150 amid risk-off
AUD/USD fails to hold onto the previous recovery gains. Aussie PM signaled more measures, Treasurer announced changes to foreign investment review framework. Coronavirus continues to take its toll on the global economies, the US and the UK are in the spotlight off-late.
Week Ahead: China data to rebound while the world braces for pain
Thanks to swift action worldwide by central banks, global equities avoided a disastrous place, a possible combination of a 1930’s like depression and the 2008 financial crisis. In just a matter of weeks, massive monetary and fiscal stimulus was injected into the global economy.
WTI drops to one-week low, around $22.00, on demand-supply concerns
WTI registers three-day losing streak, tests the lowest in a week. Coronavirus fears weigh on the demand outlook, supply remains high. Energy traders pay a little heed to geopolitical concerns relating to Saudi Arabia and North Korea.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.