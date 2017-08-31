Gold reverses a dip below $1300 mark

Gold reverses a dip below $1300 markBy Haresh Menghani
Gold extended its profit-taking slide from multi-month highs for the third consecutive session and dipped below the $1300 mark, albeit has managed to bounce off lows.
A quick reversal in investors' risk appetite, following Tuesday’s North Korean headlines, exerted some bearish pressure around the safe-haven precious metal.
Wednesday's upbeat US economic reports - ADP and GDP, helped the US Dollar Index to extend its solid rebound from over 2-1/2 year lows and further dented demand for dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.
• US Dollar firm, around 93.00 ahead of US PCE
Adding to this, today's upbeat Chinese manufacturing PMI added to the buoyant sentiment and contributed to the yellow metal's fall back below the key $1300 psychological mark.
The metal, however, showed resilience at lower level and has recovered back to $1307 level amid persistent concerns around North Korea-related tensions.
Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Friday’s keenly watched NFP data, which might influence the Fed’s near-term monetary policy outlook and eventually provide fresh impetus to the non-yielding commodity.
Ahead of the official jobs report, today’s US economic docket would be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
Bulls would be eyeing for a sustained move beyond $1310 level, above which the metal is likely to head towards $1315 hurdle before eventually darting towards yearly tops resistance near the $1325 region.
On the flip side, a decisive break below the $1300 mark could extend the corrective slide towards $1292-91 horizontal support ahead of $1284 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.