Gold retreats to $1520 as markets look to wrap up 2019

- Gold gains more than $50 in December and nearly $250 in 2019.
- Year-end flows continue to dominate markets on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index stays below 96.50 ahead of CB Consumer Confidence Index data.
The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level in more than three months at $1525 earlier in the day and retraced a small portion of its last rally of 2019 in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on the day at $1521. For the month, the troy ounce of the precious metal added more than $50 and gained nearly $250 since the start of the year, the largest one-year increase since 2010.
Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East with Iraqi protestors marching to the US embassy in Baghdad following the airstrikes in Iraq and Syria weighed on the market sentiment on Tuesday and helped the safe-haven gold find demand.
USD looks to end 2019 on a weak note
Moreover, the year-end flows continued to weigh on the greenback to allow the metal's bullish momentum to remain intact. After erasing 0.3% on Monday, the US Dollar Index struggled to stage a rebound and was last down 0.35% on the day at 96.40. The last data release of the year from the US will be the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, but it's unlikely to receive a dramatic market reaction on New Year's Eve.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1521
|Today Daily Change
|6.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1514.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1481.93
|Daily SMA50
|1479.12
|Daily SMA100
|1492.73
|Daily SMA200
|1419.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1516.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1510.85
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1477.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1514.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1512.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1511.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1508.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1506.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1516.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1519.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1522.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
