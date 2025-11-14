TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold remains below $4,200 as bulls seem non-committed amid reduced Fed rate cut bets

  • Gold struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains, though the downside seems limited.
  • Reduced bets for a December Fed rate cut act as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
  • Economic concerns weigh on the USD and could support XAU/USD amid the risk-off impulse.
Gold remains below $4,200 as bulls seem non-committed amid reduced Fed rate cut bets
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) rebounds slightly from the daily low and trades with a mild positive bias during the first half of the European session on Friday, though it remains below the $4,200 mark. A growing number of Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers signaled caution on further easing amid the lack of economic data, prompting traders to trim their bets for another rate cut in December. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Investors, however, seem convinced that weakening economic momentum on the back of a prolonged US government shutdown could allow the Fed to ease monetary policy further. This, in turn, fails to assist the US Dollar (USD) in registering any meaningful recovery from a two-week low, touched on Thursday, and supports the Gold price. Moreover, a weaker risk tone turns out to be another factor that contributes to limiting the downside for the safe-haven precious metal.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls seem reluctant amid receding bets for a December Fed rate cut

  • The reopening of the US government shifts market focus back to the deteriorating fiscal outlook. Moreover, market participants now seem convinced that the delayed US macro data will show some weakness in the economy and back the case for further policy easing by the US Federal Reserve.
  • Economists estimate that the prolonged government closure might have already shaved approximately 1.5 to 2.0% off quarterly GDP growth. This comes amid signs of deteriorating labor market conditions and fails to assist the US Dollar to register any recovery from a two-week trough.
  • Meanwhile, a senior White House official said that key economic reports for October – employment details and inflation data – may not be released at all. This prompted several Fed officials to signal caution on further easing, forcing investors to trim their bets for a rate cut in December.
  • Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the economic outlook is mixed as inflation continues to run higher. Separately, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that given the limited information on inflation due to the government shutdown, she would be hesitant to ease policy further.
  • According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders are still pricing in a 50% possibility that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points in December. Moreover, the probability of a rate reduction in January currently stands at over 75%, favoring the XAU/USD bulls.
  • Traders might continue to scrutinize comments from influential FOMC members for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal, which seems poised to register strong weekly gains.

Gold struggles to find acceptance above $4,200, warranting some caution before positioning for further gains

This week's breakout through the $4,150 horizontal barrier and a subsequent move beyond the $4,200 mark was seen as key trigger for the XAU/USD bulls. Moreover, oscillators on daily/4-hour chart have been gaining positive traction, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the upside. Any further move higher, however, might face some hurdle near the overnight swing high, around the $4,245 region, above which the commodity could aim to reclaim the $4,300 round figure.

On the flip side, the overnight swing low, around the $4,145 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the Gold price could accelerate the fall to the $4,100 mark en route to the $4,075 zone. Some follow-through selling could expose the $4,025 intermediate support before the commodity eventually drops to the $4,000 psychological mark. The latter is likely to act as a key pivotal point, which, if broken decisively, might shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.

Risk sentiment FAQs

In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.

Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.

The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.

The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD is now facing increasing selling pressure, abandoning the area of recent daily highs and refocusing on the 1.1600 region amid decent losses for the day. The pair’s correction comes in response to the acceptable bounce in the US Dollar, while traders gear up for upcoming key data releases in the US.

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD remains on the back foot on Friday, retreating to the 1.3140 region on the back of the marked upside impulse in the Greenback. In the meantime, worries about the UK’s fiscal discipline and political stability keep the British Pound under scrutiny, weighing on Cable. Adding to the noise, reports suggested PM Starmer and Chancellor Reeves have shelved plans to raise income tax rates.

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold trade with heavy losses, approaching the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on the back of the marked bounce in the US Dollar, higher US Treasury yields across the curve and fading expectations for a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Bitcoin is trading above $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid a sticky bearish wave in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off extends to altcoins, with Ethereum and Ripple hovering below $3,200 and $2.30, respectively.

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

The end of US government shutdown was not enough to drive a lasting recovery in markets' risk appetite, with equity and bond markets weakening towards the end of the week.

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain holds above $0.0150 as overhead pressure signals a 15% downside risk. VeChain migrates from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake to power the network’s next growth phase.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers