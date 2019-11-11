Gold recovers from 3-month lows, up little around $1465 level

- Trump’s not so optimistic trade-related remarks helped regain some traction.
- Political unrest in Hong Kong further underpinned traditional safe-haven assets.
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to three-month lows, though lacked any strong bullish conviction.
The US President Donald Trump on Friday said that reports on the rollback of tariffs on Chinese goods was incorrect and poured cold water on the recent trade optimism. It is worth recalling that officials from both sides said late last week that China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one" trade deal if it is completed.
A combination of factors extend some support
The not so optimistic remarks, coupled with political unrest in Hong Kong weighed on the global risk sentiment and extended some support to traditional safe-haven assets – including Gold. However, the fact that Trump did not completely rule out a deal with China and left the door open to some tariff rollbacks kept a lid on any strong follow-through positive move.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar was seen consolidating the recent bullish run to multi-week tops, supported by a strong upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, and did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the dollar-denominated commodity. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bids on the back of a bank holiday in the US in observance of Veterans Day.
Moving ahead, this week's other US economic releases, including the latest consumer inflation figures and monthly retail sales data will now be looked upon for a fresh impetus. This along with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony on Wednesday and Thursday might further collaborate towards determining the commodity's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1463.8
|Today Daily Change
|5.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1458.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1491.66
|Daily SMA50
|1499.53
|Daily SMA100
|1476.85
|Daily SMA200
|1390.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1472.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1456.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1514.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.43
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1462.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1466.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1452.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1446.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1435.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1468.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1479.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1485.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD advances above 1.28 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.28, as the US Dollar loses ground ahead of the UK GDP release. Opinion polls have been showing Conservatives in the lead and Moody's cut the UK outlook to negative.
USD/JPY slips below 109.00 handle, fresh session lows
Scepticism on US-China tariffs deal seemed to weigh on investors’ sentiment. Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted some pressure. The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of this week’s key US macro data.
Gold recovers from 3-month lows, up little around $1465 level
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to three-month lows, though lacked any strong bullish conviction.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.