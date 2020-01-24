Gold rebounds above $1560 ahead of US PMI data

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased 1% on Friday.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory near 97.80.
- Coming up: Markit Services and Manufacturing PMI data from US.
The XAU/USD pair dropped to a daily low of $1556.70 during the European trading hours as the easing worries over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic and a broad-based USD strength put the pair under bearish pressure.
Risk sentiment drives gold's action
The World Health Organisation's (WHO) said coronavirus had not yet become a global health emergency and noted that it was too early to draw conclusions on its severity to help market sentiment improve.
However, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which spent a large portion of the day in the positive territory, lost its traction in the last hour and was last down 1% to suggest that investors are not yet eager to move away from safe-haven assets. With risk-off flows picking up steam in the early trading hours of the American session, the pair staged a rebound and was last seen trading at $1561, losing nearly $2 on the day.
In the meantime, the greenback is staying relatively strong with major European currencies struggling to find demand on Friday and making it difficult for the pair to make a decisive rally. Ahead of the preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the US, the US Dollar Index is up 0.15% on the day at 97.82.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1554.53
|Today Daily Change
|-4.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1558.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1544.99
|Daily SMA50
|1500.78
|Daily SMA100
|1497.64
|Daily SMA200
|1441.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1559.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1550.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1562
|Previous Weekly Low
|1536.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1556.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1553.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1552.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1546.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1543.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1562.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1565.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1571.57
